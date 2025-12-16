NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NASB Financial had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.42%.
NASB Financial Trading Down 0.5%
NASB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.04. NASB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
NASB Financial Company Profile
