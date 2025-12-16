NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NASB Financial had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

NASB Financial Trading Down 0.5%

NASB traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.04. NASB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

