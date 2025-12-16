Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick Caldwell Sells 64,617 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 64,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $401,271.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 839,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,288.22. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 7,127,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

