Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick Caldwell Sells 64,617 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 64,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $401,271.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 839,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,288.22. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 7,127,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,333,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.90.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.61 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
