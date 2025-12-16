Insider Selling: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,057,379.92 in Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $3,057,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,886,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,615,685.45. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 27,116 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $2,089,558.96.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $3,646,703.13.

On Monday, November 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,599 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $1,444,584.33.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,707 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,688.63.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,529 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $1,371,411.13.

On Monday, October 13th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 32,264 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $2,684,042.16.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 374,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,589. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

