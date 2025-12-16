Gil Tily Sells 20,000 Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Gil Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,550.64. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 8.3%

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 5,377,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.99. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

