Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) CEO Catherine Corrigan Sells 3,225 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,225 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $228,136.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,639.16. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catherine Corrigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Catherine Corrigan sold 4,900 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $344,911.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Catherine Corrigan sold 4,930 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $329,422.60.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Exponent declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 596,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Exponent by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

