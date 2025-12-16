Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,218,121.80 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total value of $1,218,121.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,339.80. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,242,573.15.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $1,240,120.35.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.70, for a total transaction of $1,231,765.50.

On Friday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,079.20.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,188,688.20.

On Friday, November 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,150,669.80.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,136,642.85.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $1,123,842.30.

On Friday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $1,103,913.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $159.56. 1,576,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.73, a P/E/G ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.89. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,483 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,719,000 after acquiring an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,867,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 266.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,260,000 after buying an additional 2,041,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

