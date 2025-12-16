CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Insider Sells $636,812.00 in Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,853. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 1,463,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.21. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The company had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 163.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 5.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

