Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 27,116 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 27,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $2,089,558.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,859,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,600,698.94. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 39,384 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $3,057,379.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 47,901 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $3,646,703.13.

On Monday, November 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 18,599 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $1,444,584.33.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,707 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,688.63.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,529 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,371,411.13.

On Monday, October 13th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 32,264 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $2,684,042.16.

Shares of IPGP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 374,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,589. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after buying an additional 851,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after buying an additional 819,575 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after buying an additional 435,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

