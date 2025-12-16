Kevin Engel Sells 11,000 Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $508,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 349 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.29. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 5,377,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 51.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

