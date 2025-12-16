Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider John Pasquesi Sells 203,866 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider John Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,992,328.40. The trade was a 36.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.1%
ACGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. 2,415,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,028. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after buying an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,021,000 after acquiring an additional 408,950 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
