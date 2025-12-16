Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading 9.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.50 and last traded at $82.50. Approximately 14,912,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 18,438,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.69.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 23,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 282,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,395,570. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 190,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $15,952,663.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,304.26. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 696,790 shares of company stock worth $56,284,056 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,397,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.