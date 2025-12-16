Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.8410. Approximately 8,815,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,381,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Sunday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,687 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 21.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 322,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,525,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,932,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,976,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,739,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.