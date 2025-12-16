Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.64. 12,250,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 12,197,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

