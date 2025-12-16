AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $221.91 and last traded at $223.7340. Approximately 6,278,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,334,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 496.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

