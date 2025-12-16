Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $221.38 and last traded at $220.4520. Approximately 4,677,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,258,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.32.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.30, for a total value of $12,951,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,250.80. This represents a 59.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.88, for a total value of $2,238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 532,450 shares in the company, valued at $119,204,906. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,834 shares of company stock worth $51,062,543. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 857,832 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

