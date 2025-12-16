IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.7290. Approximately 16,438,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,214,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.62.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,124.60. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,705,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the second quarter worth about $6,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,150.0% in the second quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

