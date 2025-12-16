D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.5230. Approximately 25,826,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 60,975,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

QBTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.93.

The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 54.49 and a current ratio of 54.68.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,651.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 168,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $3,894,923.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,633,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,010,386.71. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,663.26. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,448,375 shares of company stock valued at $39,155,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

