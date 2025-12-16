Contrasting Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) and Reflex Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:RFLXF)

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report) and Reflex Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:RFLXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Reflex Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Almonty Industries and Reflex Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almonty Industries 1 0 3 0 2.50 Reflex Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Almonty Industries currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.40%. Given Almonty Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Almonty Industries is more favorable than Reflex Advanced Materials.

This table compares Almonty Industries and Reflex Advanced Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almonty Industries $21.05 million 96.12 -$11.89 million ($0.23) -34.70 Reflex Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -11.59

Reflex Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Almonty Industries. Almonty Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reflex Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Almonty Industries and Reflex Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almonty Industries -213.60% -141.19% -11.28% Reflex Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Reflex Advanced Materials beats Almonty Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Ruby Graphite project covering approximately 2,000 acres and 96 federal lode mining claims located in Beaverhead County, Montana. The company was formerly known as Freedom Battery Metals Inc. and changed its name to Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

