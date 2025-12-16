Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 2433520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 707,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 178.5% in the second quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 227,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 145,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 89,478 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.