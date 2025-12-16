Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Head to Head Contrast

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTU Aero Engines 10.79% 25.61% 7.77% Airbus 6.97% 22.55% 3.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.77 $684.97 million $9.23 22.36 Airbus $74.92 billion 2.40 $4.58 billion $1.76 32.30

This table compares MTU Aero Engines and Airbus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than MTU Aero Engines. MTU Aero Engines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MTU Aero Engines and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTU Aero Engines 0 3 2 2 2.86 Airbus 0 4 5 0 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MTU Aero Engines pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MTU Aero Engines pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Airbus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

