Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $119.40. 20,858,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 39,118,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 49,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $6,549,893.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,150.40. This trade represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,817,485.56. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,686,763 shares of company stock worth $475,858,262 in the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

