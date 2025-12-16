Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 and last traded at GBX 234.20. 3,846,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,643,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.21.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 101.69%. Analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

