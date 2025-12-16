Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1272123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Eastern Platinum Trading Up 12.9%

The company has a market capitalization of C$80.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.14 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

