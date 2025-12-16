ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $4.51. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 10.3%

The stock has a market cap of $900.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

