Eightco (NASDAQ:ORBS) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. 1,448,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,310,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORBS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eightco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Eightco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Eightco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORBS

Eightco Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Eightco (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 74.37%.

Eightco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.