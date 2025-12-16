Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.7450. 1,206,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,957,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 776,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,084,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,282 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,639,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,890,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,796,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 2,108,543 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

