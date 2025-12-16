Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 14.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.29.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

