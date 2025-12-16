EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 43280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.05.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of C$8.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

