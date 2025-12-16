EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2025

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECOGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 43280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.98 million, a P/E ratio of -391.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.05.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of C$8.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EcoSynthetix Inc is a renewable chemicals company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of ecologically friendly bio-based technologies as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives and other related products. The company operates in one reportable segment and generates revenue primarily from its biopolymer nanosphere technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.