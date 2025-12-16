Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $81.2290. Approximately 131,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 178,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inhibrx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Inhibrx Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.66. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post 104.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $11,287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,330.50. The trade was a 83.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,015,000. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,961,000. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 534.1% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 170,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,324 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,926,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx Biosciences

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

