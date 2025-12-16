Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 543500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Featured Stories

