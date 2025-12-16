Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 5.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.3450. 618,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 930,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a negative net margin of 485.95%.The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,988,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 513,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,556,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

