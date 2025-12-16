MGM Resorts International (MGM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/5/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – MGM Resorts International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating.

11/17/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

