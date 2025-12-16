CIBC Boosts Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$40.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s current price.

SKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Skeena Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Desjardins raised Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.60.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock traded down C$1.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.74. 236,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,694. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$35.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Skeena Resources Ltd is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious and base metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The company’s primary activity is the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine acquired from Barrick.

