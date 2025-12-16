Scotiabank Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$53.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.45.

TSE:H traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$52.80. 159,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.56. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$42.52 and a 52 week high of C$55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

