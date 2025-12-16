Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by CIBC

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.07.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.
