ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,205. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.38. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$44.42 and a 12-month high of C$57.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

