Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. Major Drilling Group International has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$14.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider John Ross Davies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total transaction of C$235,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

