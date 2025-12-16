Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.50.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Major Drilling Group International
In other news, insider John Ross Davies sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.79, for a total transaction of C$235,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
About Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.
