iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,512,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,356% from the previous session’s volume of 103,866 shares.The stock last traded at $92.1390 and had previously closed at $94.86.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $1.6251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 2.9%
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
