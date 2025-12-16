iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,512,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,356% from the previous session’s volume of 103,866 shares.The stock last traded at $92.1390 and had previously closed at $94.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $1.6251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Trading Down 2.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,518,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 285.9% in the third quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

