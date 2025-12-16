MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Releases Earnings Results

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MIGO Opportunities Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MIGO traded down GBX 2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 374. 30,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 375.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.51. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 311 and a 52 week high of GBX 384.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

MIGO invests in discount opportunities in the closed-ended sector where the managers believe there is a catalyst to extract the value. The trust is able to invest in any geography or asset class providing it is held in an investment trust structure.

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

