Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 and last traded at GBX 1.57. 25,206,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 6,512,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.
Jangada Mines Trading Down 10.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.
About Jangada Mines
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
