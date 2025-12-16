Head to Head Analysis: ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) & Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Abliva AB (publ)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 1,128.43 -$9.01 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76% Abliva AB (publ) N/A -117.92% -102.44%

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abliva AB (publ) has a beta of -1.18, indicating that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a clinical-stage biotech company, develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

