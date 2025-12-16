Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.3880, with a volume of 4223899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

