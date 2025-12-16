Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.36, with a volume of 322080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Up 20.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Mercantile Ports & Logistics alerts:

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.

The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.