Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.10 and last traded at GBX 11.10, with a volume of 2950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50.

Mind Gym Trading Down 3.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mind Gym (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.97) EPS for the quarter. Mind Gym had a negative return on equity of 93.42% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mind Gym plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

