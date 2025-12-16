49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 56000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

