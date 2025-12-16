Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 and last traded at GBX 34.30, with a volume of 92474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.

Northamber Trading Down 4.7%

The firm has a market cap of £9.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.82.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

