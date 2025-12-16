BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 153 and last traded at GBX 148.50, with a volume of 36875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

