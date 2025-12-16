Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 16th (AFL, AIG, AIRJ, ANGX, CRBG, CRGY, CRH, HIG, IGIC, LNC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, December 16th:

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). Mizuho issued an underperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY). They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC). Royal Bank Of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q). Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS). Citizens Jmp issued a market outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW). They issued an outperform rating and a $386.00 price target on the stock.

