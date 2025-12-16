Tim Lawlor Purchases 24 Shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 625 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Tim Lawlor bought 24 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 625 per share, for a total transaction of £150.

On Thursday, October 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 24 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 640 per share, with a total value of £153.60.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 620. The company had a trading volume of 516,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 628.80. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 486.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 722.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 602 to GBX 601 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 608.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTY

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.