Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 54,298 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,298 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,968.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,916,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,123,169.06. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 130,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $8,950,500.00.

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $5.73 on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,090. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -784.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

